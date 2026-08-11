Matt Olson And Braves Face Mets On Aug. 11

Olson is hitting for a .266 BA, .342 OBP and .549 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 84 runs. In 521 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (16th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Nolan McLean (8-7) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.

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