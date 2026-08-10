Matt Olson And Braves Play Mets On Aug. 10

Olson is hitting for a .266 BA, .343 OBP and .552 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .895, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 83 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 72 runs (14th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.

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