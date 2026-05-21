Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On May 21

Olson is hitting for a .281 BA, .361 OBP and .583 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (1st in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Sandy Alcantara (3-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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