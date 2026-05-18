Matt Olson And Braves Face Marlins On May 18

Olson is hitting for a .276 BA, .354 OBP and .591 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .946, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (3-0) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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