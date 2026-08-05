Matt Olson And Braves Face Marlins On Aug. 5

Olson is hitting for a .269 BA, .345 OBP and .544 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 78 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (15th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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