Matt Olson And Braves Face Marlins On April 15

Olson is hitting for a .296 BA, .375 OBP and .592 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .967, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-2) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start this season.

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