Matt Olson And Braves Play Marlins On April 14

Olson is hitting for a .299 BA, .382 OBP and .597 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .979, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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