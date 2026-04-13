Matt Olson And Braves Play Marlins On April 13

Olson is hitting for a .290 BA, .380 OBP and .613 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .993, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Eury Perez (1-1 with a 5.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

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