Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Mariners On May 6

Olson is hitting for a .308 BA, .392 OBP and .685 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.077, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (1st in MLB). In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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