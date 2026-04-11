FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Play Guardians On April 11

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will face the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .278 BA, .371 OBP and .611 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .982, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

The Guardians will look to Parker Messick (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News