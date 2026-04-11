Matt Olson And Braves Play Guardians On April 11

Olson is hitting for a .278 BA, .371 OBP and .611 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .982, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

The Guardians will look to Parker Messick (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.