Matt Olson And Braves Take On Guardians On April 10

Olson is hitting for a .280 BA, .368 OBP and .580 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .948 and he has scored nine runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Slade Cecconi (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third this season.

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