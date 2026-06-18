Matt Olson And Braves Take On Giants On June 18

Olson is hitting for a .276 BA, .346 OBP and .552 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (9th in MLB). In his last game, he had three hits (going 3 for 5) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

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