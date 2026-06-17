Matt Olson And Braves Face Giants On June 17

Olson is hitting for a .270 BA, .340 OBP and .554 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .894, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (8th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Robbie Ray makes the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

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