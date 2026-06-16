Matt Olson And Braves Take On Giants On June 16

Olson is hitting for a .270 BA, .340 OBP and .554 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .894, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (8th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

The Giants are sending Adrian Houser (2-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.54 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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