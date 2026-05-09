Matt Olson And Braves Face Dodgers On May 9

Olson is hitting for a .293 BA, .379 OBP and .653 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.033, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Blake Snell gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.

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