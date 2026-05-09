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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Face Dodgers On May 9

Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, May 9 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Olson has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .293 BA, .379 OBP and .653 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.033, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Blake Snell gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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