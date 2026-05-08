Matt Olson And Braves Take On Dodgers On May 8

Olson is hitting for a .301 BA, .388 OBP and .671 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.059, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (2nd in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Emmet Sheehan (2-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.23 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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