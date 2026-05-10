Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Dodgers On May 10

Olson is hitting for a .297 BA, .380 OBP and .645 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.025, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs (2nd in MLB). In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (5-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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