Matt Olson And Braves Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 16

Olson is hitting for a .264 BA, .339 OBP and .546 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .885, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 87 runs. In 537 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (16th in MLB). In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (8-3 with a 2.92 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season.

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