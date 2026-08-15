Matt Olson And Braves Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 15

Olson is hitting for a .262 BA, .338 OBP and .544 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 86 runs. In 533 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (11-4) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.

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