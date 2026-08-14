Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 14

Olson is hitting for a .264 BA, .340 OBP and .549 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .889, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 86 runs. In 529 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Brandon Pfaadt (6-1 with a 3.36 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.

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