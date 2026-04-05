Matt Olson And Braves Face Diamondbacks On April 5

Olson is hitting for a .314 BA, .368 OBP and .629 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .997, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in six runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.

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