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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Take On Diamondbacks On April 4

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .313 BA, .353 OBP and .625 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .978 and he has scored six runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (1-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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