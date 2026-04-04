Matt Olson And Braves Take On Diamondbacks On April 4

Olson is hitting for a .313 BA, .353 OBP and .625 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .978 and he has scored six runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in six runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (1-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.

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