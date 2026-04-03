Matt Olson And Braves Face Diamondbacks On April 3

Olson is hitting for a .321 BA, .367 OBP and .571 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .938 and he has scored five runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

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