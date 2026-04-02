Matt Olson And Braves Take On Diamondbacks On April 2

Olson is hitting for a .261 BA, .292 OBP and .348 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.