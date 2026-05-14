Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Cubs On May 14

Olson is hitting for a .295 BA, .374 OBP and .639 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.012, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Ben Brown (1-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

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