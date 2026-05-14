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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Cubs On May 14

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .295 BA, .374 OBP and .639 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.012, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Ben Brown (1-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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