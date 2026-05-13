Matt Olson And Braves Play Cubs On May 13

Olson is hitting for a .294 BA, .374 OBP and .644 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.019, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (1st in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

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