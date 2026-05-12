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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Face Cubs On May 12

Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .296 BA, .377 OBP and .654 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is 1.031, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (1st in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

The Cubs will send Colin Rea (4-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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