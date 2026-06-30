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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Take On Cardinals On June 30

Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .276 BA, .345 OBP and .530 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .874, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.56 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

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