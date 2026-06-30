Matt Olson And Braves Take On Cardinals On June 30

Olson is hitting for a .276 BA, .345 OBP and .530 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .874, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.56 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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