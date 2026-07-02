Matt Olson And Braves Play Cardinals On July 2

Olson is hitting for a .272 BA, .342 OBP and .523 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 54 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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