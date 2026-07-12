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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Cardinals On July 12

Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .268 BA, .341 OBP and .538 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (5-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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