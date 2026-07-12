Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Cardinals On July 12

Olson is hitting for a .268 BA, .341 OBP and .538 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (5-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season.

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