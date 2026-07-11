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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Cardinals On July 11

Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .268 BA, .342 OBP and .541 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.34 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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