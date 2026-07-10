Matt Olson And Braves Take On Cardinals On July 10

Olson is hitting for a .270 BA, .342 OBP and .546 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (19th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Pirates.

Kyle Leahy (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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