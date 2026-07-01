Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Cardinals On July 1

Olson is hitting for a .276 BA, .345 OBP and .529 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .875, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.12 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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