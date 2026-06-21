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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Brewers On June 21

Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Olson has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .273 BA, .343 OBP and .543 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (12th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.88 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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