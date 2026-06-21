Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Brewers On June 21

Olson is hitting for a .273 BA, .343 OBP and .543 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (12th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.88 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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