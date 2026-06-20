Matt Olson And Braves Take On Brewers On June 20

Olson is hitting for a .273 BA, .345 OBP and .547 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (10th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.47 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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