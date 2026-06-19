Matt Olson And Braves Play Brewers On June 19

Olson is hitting for a .276 BA, .346 OBP and .552 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (9th in MLB). He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5) in his last game against the Giants.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (8-2) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 1.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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