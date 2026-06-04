Matt Olson And Braves Take On Blue Jays On June 4

Olson is hitting for a .273 BA, .348 OBP and .562 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .910, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (3rd in MLB). He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty (3-0) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

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