Matt Olson And Braves Take On Blue Jays On June 3

Olson is hitting for a .265 BA, .342 OBP and .559 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .901, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs (3rd in MLB). He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.65 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

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