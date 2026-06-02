Matt Olson And Braves Play Blue Jays On June 2

Olson is hitting for a .261 BA, .340 OBP and .543 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs (4th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Reds.

Kevin Gausman (4-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season.

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