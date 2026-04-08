Matt Olson And Braves Face Angels On April 8

Olson is hitting for a .283 BA, .365 OBP and .543 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored eight runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (0-0) gets the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.