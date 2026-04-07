Matt Olson And Braves Play Angels On April 7

Olson is hitting for a .286 BA, .362 OBP and .548 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored six runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) gets the start for the Angels, his third of the season.

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