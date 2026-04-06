Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Angels On April 6

Olson is hitting for a .289 BA, .372 OBP and .579 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .951 and he has scored six runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Angels will send Jose Soriano (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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