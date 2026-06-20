Matt McLain And Reds Take On Yankees On June 20

McLain is hitting for a .204 BA, .310 OBP and .358 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 31 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. McLain has recorded 11 steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Will Warren (7-1) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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