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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On May 29

Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Chapman has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .229 BA, .313 OBP and .317 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 24 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Lorenzen (2-7) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.21 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Chapman

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