Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On May 29

Chapman is hitting for a .229 BA, .313 OBP and .317 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 24 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Lorenzen (2-7) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.21 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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