Matt Chapman And Giants Face Reds On April 15

Chapman is hitting for a .273 BA, .324 OBP and .394 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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