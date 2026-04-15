Matt Chapman And Giants Face Reds On April 15
Matt Chapman and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Chapman has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Chapman is hitting for a .273 BA, .324 OBP and .394 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.
Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.