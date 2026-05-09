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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Face Pirates On May 9

Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, on Saturday, May 9 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Chapman has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .227 BA, .301 OBP and .305 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 16 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (1-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Chapman

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