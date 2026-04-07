Matt Chapman And Giants Take On Phillies On April 7

Chapman is hitting for a .262 BA, .326 OBP and .429 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored six runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (1-0) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.

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