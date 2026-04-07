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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Take On Phillies On April 7

Matt Chapman and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Chapman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .262 BA, .326 OBP and .429 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored six runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (1-0) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Chapman

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