Matt Chapman And Giants Face Phillies On April 6

Chapman is hitting for a .237 BA, .310 OBP and .368 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored five runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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