FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Face Phillies On April 6

Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park, on Monday, April 6 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Chapman has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .237 BA, .310 OBP and .368 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored five runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Chapman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News