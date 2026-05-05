Matt Chapman And Giants Take On Padres On May 5

Chapman is hitting for a .246 BA, .324 OBP and .331 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 16 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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