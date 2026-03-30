Matt Chapman And Giants Play Padres On March 30
Matt Chapman and his San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, March 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Chapman has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Chapman had a .231 BA, .340 OBP and .430 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .770 and he scored 76 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 61 runs. Chapman recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Walker Buehler will start for the Padres, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.